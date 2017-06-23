Albanian club Skenderbeu stripped of 2016 championship

TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s football federation has stripped Skenderbeu of the club championship won in the 2015-16 season for "influencing results contrary to the sports ethics."

The federation ethical committee also decided on Friday to fine Skenderbeu 2 million leks ($16,660) and deduct 12 points from last season, too.

The decision did not mention whether the 2016 title automatically goes to second-placed club Partizani.

Last season , UEFA banned Skenderbeu for a year from European competition based on irregular betting patterns on four games in the Champions League and Europa League in 2015.

The club is suspected of fixing about 50 domestic matches since 2011.