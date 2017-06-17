Alexis Sanchez sprains ankle, may miss Cameroon clash

MOSCOW — Alexis Sanchez has sprained his ankle in training and may miss Chile’s Confederations Cup opener against Cameroon.

Chilean coach Juan Antonio Pizzi says the Arsenal forward hurt his left ankle in training Thursday and has only done light training in the gym since then.

Pizzi said the Chile staff is "optimistic from the images we’ve seen, but we understand and know that the player still feels pain, and that’s why we’ll wait until tomorrow to decide if he plays."

Chile could open its Confederations Cup campaign without two leading players. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has not played since sustaining a calf injury in April, and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

"We don’t risk any player who is not in condition to play and who could aggravate an injury," Pizzi said, when asked if Bravo could return for the South American champion’s second game Thursday against Germany.

"We’re very careful with the health of our players, and because of that we always act with the responsibility required by our position."