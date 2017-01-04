Alli, Tottenham end Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak

Dele Alli scored on either side of halftime as Tottenham blanked Chelsea 2-0 on Wednesday at White Hart Lane, ending the Blues’ 13-game winning streak.

Alli opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before doubling Spurs’ lead in the 54th minute with a header at the back post.

With the victory, Tottenham moves up to third place in the Premier League table. They now trail Chelsea by seven points.