Alli, Tottenham end Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak

Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Alastair Grant/AP)

Dele Alli scored on either side of halftime as Tottenham blanked Chelsea 2-0 on Wednesday at White Hart Lane, ending the Blues’ 13-game winning streak.

Alli opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before doubling Spurs’ lead in the 54th minute with a header at the back post.

With the victory, Tottenham moves up to third place in the Premier League table. They now trail Chelsea by seven points.

Giroud leads Arsenal comeback to salvage draw at Bournemouth

Who will be the next Premier League manager to get fired?