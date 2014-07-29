Argentina coach Sabella expected to resign

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella is expected to resign Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation about his future following his country’s loss in the World Cup final.

The Argentine Football Association said Sabella will hold a news conference Wednesday. The federation did not confirm his resignation, but local media report he is leaving.

Gerard Martino and Jose Pekerman have been mentioned as possible replacements. Martino coached Paraguay’s national team and most recently Barcelona. Pekerman coached Argentina at the 2006 World Cup and took Colombia to this year’s quarterfinals.

Sabella began coaching Argentina in 2011, succeeding Diego Maradona. Argentina lost to Germany 1-0 in this month’s final. Sabella has talked of being worn out since the World Cup, saying he needs a rest.