Arp scores on 1st start as Hamburg beats Stuttgart

BERLIN — Hamburger SV placed its hopes in 17-year-old Jann-Fiete Arp and was rewarded on Saturday when he sealed a 3-1 win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Arp was given his first league start after scoring on his second appearance as a substitute in Hamburg’s 2-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin last weekend. The Germany under-17 captain responded by eluding two Stuttgart defenders and scoring in off the post with 20 minutes remaining.

Timo Werner struck late for Leipzig to come from behind and beat visiting Hannover 2-1, and Daniel Caligiuri’s second-half strike was enough for Schalke to beat his former club Freiburg 1-0.

There were 1-1 draws for Mainz at Borussia Moenchengladbach, and for Bayer Leverkusen at Augsburg.

Former league leader Borussia Dortmund hosted resurgent Bayern Munich later Saturday.