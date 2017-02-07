Bayern captain Philipp Lahm says he’s retiring at end of season

MUNICH — Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm says he is retiring at the end of the season, one year before his contract with the club ends in 2018.

The 33-year-old Lahm, who retired from international football after leading Germany as captain to the World Cup title in 2014, says "it’s just a few more months but no more."

Lahm played in his 501st competitive game for Bayern against Wolfsburg in the German Cup on Tuesday. He won the Bundesliga seven times and German Cup six times with Bayern, as well as the Champions League in 2013 and other titles.