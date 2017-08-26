Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Brek Shea gives Whitecaps win over old team Orlando City
Orlando City 's Cristian Higuita, front, goes after the ball after Vancouver Whitecaps's Brek Shea (20) overran the play during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brek Shea scored the winner against his former Orlando City teammates in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 2-1 victory Saturday night.
Erik Hurtado gathered in a turnover at midfield and turned upfield before feeding the ball left to Shea, traded to Vancouver before the season. Shea dribbled in and chipped the ball over Joe Bendik in the 53rd minute for his third goal.
The Whitecaps (11-9-5), who lead the league in set-piece goals, opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Nicolas Mezquida’s long free kick went in off Orlando defender Tommy Redding’s head.
After coming on at halftime, Cyle Larin put Orlando on the board with his 10th goal, heading home a cross from Yoshimar Yotun in the 62nd minute. Orlando (8-11-7) is winless in its last six home games and is five points below the playoff line.