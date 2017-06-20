Bucchi takes over for Di Francesco as Sassuolo coach

Cristian Bucchi is taking over for Eusebio Di Francesco, pictured, as Sassuolo coach. (Marco Vasini/AP)

SASSUOLO, Italy — Former Perugia coach Cristian Bucchi is taking over at Serie A club Sassuolo.

The announcement comes after Eusebio Di Francesco’s move to Roma last week.

Bucchi led Perugia to a fourth-place finish in Serie B last month, after which the club was beaten by Benevento in the playoffs to reach the top division.

Sassuolo, based near Modena, is coming off a 12th-place finish in Serie A.

The 40-year-old Bucchi was a striker during a long career he spent mainly in Serie B.

Bucchi also coached Pescara to a last-place finish in Serie A in 2013. His other coaching experience has come in the third division with Gubbio, Torres and Maceratese.

More from Sportsnet
Ronaldo summoned to answer judge's questions on tax fraud
Associated Press
Spanish state prosecutor accuses Jose Mourinho of tax fraud
Associated Press