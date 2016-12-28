2016 in review: The Canadian women’s soccer team

By all accounts, 2016 was supposed to be a transitional year for the Canadian women’s soccer team.

Expectations were tempered, as the group went to the Rio Olympics with a much different squad that captured bronze at the London Games in 2012. But with some weight taken off their shoulders, the Canadian squad rose to the occasion, as a mixture of veteran leadership and youthful exuberance brought the team back to the podium.

Here are my highlight moments from this year…

Most memorable game

It took 12 tries over the span of many years, but Canada finally defeated Germany for the first time in history this summer at the Olympics. While some may argue a loss to the Germans in the group stage may have set up an easier knockout route, the win truly gave Canada the momentum it needed to win bronze after capturing top spot in Group F.

Appearing in her last Olympics, veteran striker Melissa Tancredi put the team on her shoulders. She scored two goals in one of her best performances for the national team, and did so while wearing the captain’s armband. The 2-1 win over Germany was even more impressive because Canada did it without Christine Sinclair, Ashley Lawrence, Diana Matheson, Sophie Schmidt or Janine Beckie.

It’s fair to say the German side rested some of their starters in that match, but so did the Canadians. It’s no coincidence that Canada would go on to beat France and Brazil at the Olympics after that big win over Germany.

Most memorable goal

After Canada dropped the opener of a two-game friendly series versus Brazil in June, many wondered if the team would be able to rebound with such a quick turnaround.

Janine Beckie was the hero on June 7 in front of over 23,000 at Ottawa’s TD Place, when she neatly chipped a shot over goalkeeper Barbara in injury time to secure a 1-0 victory for Canada. What was most impressive about that winner was Beckie’s poise, knowing she had the time and space to strike the ball—instead of panicking when it came to her, she let it bounce and hit it with the right weight as her shot blew past Barbara.

Standout player of 2016

Several players wearing the Maple Leaf had memorable showings over the course of the year.

Beckie led the team in scoring with nine goals in 15 games. Long-time captain Sinclair continued to prove she’s one of the world’s best, passing Mia Hamm’s 158 goal mark, and the 33-year-old now sits with an excellent chance at breaking Abby Wambach’s record of 184.

However, it’s was Ashley Lawrence who made the biggest impression in 2016, with the 21-year-old recording a team high 20 appearances in what was one of Canada’s most success campaigns.

Lawrence began her tenure on the senior squad as a dependable midfielder. Coach John Herdman eased her into the lineup after she achieved all she could with the youth program. Lawrence’s contributions to the team in 2016 were immense, as she solidified herself as not only a starter, but one who is valuable as a fullback and a midfielder. Her progression into that fullback role gave the roster a different look, providing excellent playmaking from the back, while having the speed and agility to come back and cover.

At the Olympics, Lawrence was crucial for Canada in securing back-to-back podium finishes. Her play in the bronze medal match versus Brazil left an indelible mark. She took charge on the team’s opening goal, bringing the ball up-field and setting up a wonderful opportunity for Deanne Rose to score. She proved time and again throughout the tournament she is the future of this group and there’s a good chance when Sinclair retires, she’ll be wearing that armband.

Unsung hero of 2016

This is a tough one because everyone on the team, from players to coaching staff, came through to help Canada to its highest ever FIFA ranking, fourth overall. That included endless hours of video sessions or time spent in the gym, to keep everyone mentally and physically sharp, regardless of how many minutes they may play.

Rebecca Quinn was a product of that hard work. The 21-year-old has turned into a utility player. You need look no further than the Olympics, when she played crucial minutes after teammates ran into foul trouble. She fit in seamlessly as a centre-back, while providing midfield help when needed, and she assisted on the game winning goal versus Germany.

When Quinn was a final cut from the 2015 Women’s World Cup team, she made a point to work harder and come back stronger to make sure she was part of the side going forward. Now she has a bronze medal to show for it.

An honourable mention goes to Stephanie Labbe. This year proved to be an unexpected one in goal. With a serious knee injury to Erin McLeod, Labbe was thrust into the spotlight as Canada’s starter. In such a high-profile position, it takes a while to get acclimated to your role and teammates around you. Kudos to the 30-year-old Alberta native, who made the adjustment and looked solid behind a back line featuring several changes while facing potent attacking sides such as Australia, Brazil, France and Germany at the Olympics.

Sportsnet’s Soccer Central podcast (featuring James Sharman, Thomas Dobby, Brendan Dunlop and John Molinaro) takes an in-depth look at the beautiful game and offers timely and thoughtful analysis on the sport's biggest issues.

Listen now || iTunes || Podcatchers