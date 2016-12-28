2016 by the numbers: The Canadian women’s soccer team

Historic wins, sensational debuts, memorable milestones and an Olympic bronze medal highlighted 2016 for the Canadian women’s soccer program.

In her end of the year interview with Sportsnet, Canadian captain Christine Sinclair said it all came together at the right time for the team in 2016.

Here’s a closer look at how the Reds’ journey unfolded over the course of the year….

Debuts

• Goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo and striker Summer Clarke both debuted as members of the senior team on March 4 in a 1-0 victory over Belgium at the Algarve Cup. D’Angelo posted a clean sheet, while Clarke scored the game’s only goal.

• Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan earned her initial senor team cap and picked up her first clean sheet on March 7 at the Algarve Cup in a 1-0 win over Iceland.

Milestones

• Desiree Scott played in her 100th match on Feb. 11 versus Guyana in an Olympic qualifier, which ended in a 5-0 win for Canada. That same game, Deanne Rose scored her first goal as a member of the senior squad, and she would go on to add another goal and assist vs. Guyana.

• In Canada’s 6-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on Feb. 14 in an Olympic qualifier, captain Christine Sinclair scored her 159th international goal to move past Mia Hamm into second place in the world's all-time scoring list.

• On Feb. 16, Canada defeated Guatemala 10-0, where both Rebecca Quinn and Gabrielle Carle scored their first senior team goals. Melissa Tancredi scored the 25th goal of her career.

• Shelina Zadorsky’s first senior goal came in the Algarve Cup final, a 2-1 victory over Brazil. The centre-back had previously scored as a member of Canada’s under-23 team.

• Josée Bélanger made her 50th appearance on June 7 in Ottawa, when Canada beat Brazil 1-0 in a friendly.

• Coach John Herdman earned up his 50th on July 20 versus China in an Olympic tune-up match. It also marked Sophie Schmidt’s 150th appearance.

Leaders

• Janine Beckie led the team in scoring, as she netted nine goals and added three assists in 15 appearances.

• Ashley Lawrence and Diana Matheson made the most appearances with 20 each.

• Stephanie Labbé did the bulk of the work in goal. The netminder posted six clean sheets (including two at the Olympics) in 14 appearances.

Tournaments

• Canada finished second at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers in February, losing 2-0 to the United States in the final. The Reds outscored their opponents 24-3 over the span of the tournament.

• Canada won its first Algarve Cup championship a month later, a tournament that saw some juggling and debuts at the goalkeeping position. The squad defeated Belgium, Iceland and Brazil on the way to hoisting the trophy. Canada will be returning to the tournament in 2017.

• A historic win over Germany highlighted Canada’s bronze medal performance at the Olympics in Rio. The Reds also earned impressive victories over Australia, France and Brazil.

This and that

• The biggest crowd of the year was at the bronze medal match, where 39,718 packed Arena Corinthians to see Canada defeat Brazil 2-1.

• Canada’s greatest margin of victory came on Feb. 16 versus Guatemala during Olympic qualifications. Rebecca Quinn and Nichelle Prince both netted hat tricks in a 10-0 win.

• Canada earned a result over Germany for the first time in history on Aug. 9, thanks to a brace by Melissa Tancredi in an Olympic group stage match.

• Janine Beckie scored the fastest ever goal at the Olympics (21 seconds) in the team’s 2-0 win versus Australia in the group stage. Although Brazil’s Neymar would break that record a little over a week later with a tally coming at the 15 second mark, Beckie’s goal still stands as the fastest on the women’s side of the tournament.

