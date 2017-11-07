Carl Robinson: Expect lots of changes to Whitecaps next season

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson expects his team to have a number of new faces in 2018.

The Major League Soccer club rebounded after a disappointing 2016 where it missed the playoffs to finish third in the Western Conference this season.

Vancouver won its first-ever playoff game in a 5-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes, but lost over two legs in the conference semifinals to the Seattle Sounders.

Robinson told the reporters at today’s season-ending media availability there will be "lots" of changes over the winter as the club looks to take the next step.

One player who definitely won’t be back is goalkeeper David Ousted. The 32-year-old Dane joined the Whitecaps in August 2013, but was told in June the option on his contract wasn’t going to be picked up.

Ousted lost the starting job towards the tail end of the season to newcomer Stefan Marinovic, and said he was disappointed with how his time in Vancouver ended.