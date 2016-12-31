Chelsea steamrolls Stoke for 13th consecutive win

LONDON — Willian scored twice as leader Chelsea overcame Stoke 4-2 to equal an English Premier League record for 13 straight wins in a single season.

Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch struck for Stoke to cancel out goals by Gary Cahill and Willian. But Willian struck for a second time moments after Crouch’s 64th-minute equalizer and Diego Costa netted a fourth.

Chelsea held a nine-point lead over Liverpool, which hosted Manchester City on Saturday night.

Arsenal was the last team to win 13 matches in a row in a solitary campaign in 2002. The Gunners extended that landmark to 14 the following season and Chelsea can match that streak at Tottenham on Wednesday.

Chelsea's defence will have to be tighter at White Hart Lane. Saturday's win was the first time Chelsea conceded more than one goal in a game since the Sept. 24 loss at Arsenal.

Chelsea's 34th-minute opener came when Cesc Fabregas' corner was met by Cahill, who rose highest to head into the net.

Stoke levelled a minute into the second half through Martins Indi. Chelsea responded, stepping up the intensity and Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant was beaten again in the 57th. Victor Moses centred for Eden Hazard, who laid the ball off for Willian to power the ball into the bottom corner.

The lead lasted less than seven minutes, with Mame Diouf crossing for Crouch to tuck in the leveler.

Once again Chelsea retaliated, going ahead for a third time when Fabregas fed Willian to emphatically finish at the near post. And Costa marked his return from suspension by out-muscling Martins Indi before drilling in his 14th goal of the season.

Martial, Pogba score late as Man United beats Middlesbrough

MANCHESTER, England -- Jose Mourinho's year looked like ending badly before his Manchester United team scored two goals in the closing minutes to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Anthony Martial struck in the 85th minute at Old Trafford, quickly followed by Paul Pogba in the 86th, after Middlesbrough had taken the lead 12 minutes into the second half through Grant Leadbitter.

United has now won five league games in a row.

It stays sixth with 36 points from 19 rounds, still 13 points behind leaders Chelsea at the halfway point of the season, but maintains its challenge for the Champions League spots.

United dominated the 90 minutes, with 32 efforts on the Boro goal but was denied twice by the post, once by a contentious refereeing decision and on multiple occasions by their former goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

When Leadbitter lashed home his first Premier League goal in almost eight years it looked as though an upset was on the cards, but Martial and Pogba found the net in quick succession during a frantic finale.

Time was running out for United when Ibrahimovic nodded down a long ball from the back and Martial cracked home a fine finish.

But United was not done yet, and put Boro away less than two minutes later.

Juan Mata played his part, pushing wide and crossing for Pogba, who placed his header expertly into the top corner.

That left United boasting a six-game winning streak in all competitions heading into 2017, a stark contrast to the eight games without victory that former manager Louis van Gaal brought up in the club's final fixture last year.

Middlesbrough drops a spot to 16th in the standings.

Robson-Kanu gives West Brom 2-1 victory at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England -- Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu struck a second-half winner as West Bromwich Albion came from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Shane Long had put Southampton ahead in the 41st minute, only for Matt Phillips to equalize two minutes later in a game between two mid-table sides.

Southampton enjoyed plenty of first-half possession and Ronald Koeman's side made it count shortly before the break, when Long sent a glancing header past goalkeeper Ben Foster from Dusan Tadic's corner.

Phillips replied for West Brom almost immediately, steering home a low shot from the edge of the area.

Robson-Kanu, who scored a memorable goal for Wales against Belgium at the European Championship, completed the turnaround in the 50th minute when he collected a reverse pass from Phillips before smashing a rising shot into the top corner.

Southampton's task became even harder in the 88th minute when centre half Virgil van Dijk was sent off for bringing down West Brom striker Salomon Rondon.

Swansea loses 3-0 in 1st game after firing Bob Bradley

SWANSEA, Wales -- Swansea's miserable form continued in the first game following Bob Bradley's firing, with Bournemouth beating the English Premier League's bottom club 3-0 on Saturday.

Benik Afobe and Ryan Fraser scored first-half goals and substitute Josh King completed a comfortable win for Bournemouth in the 88th minute.

Under the caretaker command of Alan Curtis, Swansea slumped to a fourth straight defeat and faces a huge task to avoid the drop in 2017.

Swansea hopes to have a new manager in charge for Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace, with the favourite being former Derby manager and current Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement.

But it will need some rescue act to prolong the club's top-flight stay.

Having fired its American manager after the 4-1 thrashing on Monday by West Ham, Swansea was looking for an immediate lift -- especially after Hull's draw with Everton on Friday night had dropped the Welsh side to the foot of the table.

Swansea has never had it so bad in the Premier League with only 12 points, half the total of midtable Bournemouth, at the halfway point of the season.

On-loan Jack Wilshere's pass to Fraser sparked panic in the 25th minute as Jordi Amat turned the Scot's cross goalward. Lukasz Fabianski produced an excellent point-blank save to prevent an own-goal, but Afobe was the first to react and strike the rebound home.

On the stroke of halftime Swansea looked helpless as Junior Stanislas played a one-two with Wilshere and fed the ball across the six-yard box for Fraser to finish for his second goal in four games.

King ran through in the closing stages to secure the easy win.

Gray hits hat trick as Burnley beats Sunderland 4-1

BURNLEY, England -- Burnley moved closer to mid-table safety in the English Premier League on Saturday after a hat trick by Andre Gray helped his side to a 4-1 victory at home to Sunderland.

Gray took advantage of a long ball forward to give Burnley a 31st minute lead, and then followed up six minutes after the restart by rounding goalkeeper Vito Mannone to score his second after latching onto another pass upfield.

Ashley Barnes provided the assist for the hat trick, allowing Gray to finish from a dozen meters (yards).

Barnes added Burnley's fourth with a 67th minute penalty, before Jermain Defoe scored a consolation goal for Sunderland, which remains in the relegation zone under manager David Moyes.

Leicester ends winless streak with 1-0 win v West Ham

LEICESTER, England -- Leicester moved six points clear of the relegation zone on Saturday after the struggling champions beat West Ham 1-0 for their first English Premier League victory in four matches.

Club record signing Islam Slimani headed in the 20th-minute goal at King Power stadium.

Leicester moved up one spot in the standings -- from 16th to 15th.

Midtable West Ham lost its first league game after three consecutive victories.