Peter Drury: Leicester should keep the faith with Ranieri

Leicester’s manager Claudio Ranieri. (Matt Dunham/AP)

Premier League commentator Peter Drury joins Sportsnet 590 The FAN to discuss how Chelsea has thrived under Antonio Conte, why Leicester City shouldn’t entertain a coaching change at the moment, and Liverpool failing to hit that next gear.

Has Claudio Ranieri lost his magic dust?
Originally aired February 10 2017
