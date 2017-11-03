Clint Dempsey punishes Whitecaps as Sounders advance to West final

SEATTLE – They didn’t try to score at home and weren’t able to score on the road. It’s a wonder the Vancouver Whitecaps stayed level in their playoff series against the Seattle Sounders until it was decided late Thursday by a guy who shouldn’t even have been playing.

Clint Dempsey, the American star the Whitecaps – and just about everyone else in Major League Soccer outside Seattle – believed should have been suspended for both games in this series instead of one, scored in the 56th minute with a terrific left-footed shot from 17 yards to send Seattle towards a 2-0 win against Vancouver and on to the Western Conference final.

Dempsey was red-carded in the Sounders’ final regular-season game, a 3-0 win against Colorado that allowed Seattle to leapfrog Vancouver and finish first in the Western Conference. Dempsey then mocked referee Chris Penso, for which he received no further punishment from MLS.

There have long been questions about Dempsey’s volatile temperament and the coddling of MLS stars by the league. But there is little doubt about the American World Cup veteran’s talent.

With the game scoreless, the Sounders made a series of passes to attack from left wing across the top of the Vancouver penalty area, where Dempsey moved back across Whitecaps midfielder Aly Ghazal before curling a shot that goalie Stefan Marinovic couldn’t reach.

Atrocious Whitecaps defending from a corner kick allowed Dempsey to score again in the 88th minute.

His availability to the Sounders decided the game and ended the Whitecaps’ season.

In the second round of the MLS Cup for just the second time in seven seasons, the Whitecaps were eliminated by an aggregate score of 2-0 – the same result they incurred two years ago against the Portland Timbers. So in four games totalling three hours at this stage of the MLS playoff tournament, the Whitecaps haven’t scored a goal under coach Carl Robinson.

But while the Whitecaps had the right to complain privately about the league’s leniency towards one of its biggest – and home-grown – stars, they utterly failed to make the controversy irrelevant.

They could have done that by scoring a couple of goals, but instead did not register a shot on goal in the two-game playoff until Christian Bolanos’ harmless header in the 66th minute on Thursday.

Robinson dressed a defensive lineup for Sunday’s first leg in Vancouver in a successful bid to draw 0-0, thus depriving the Sounders of a vital away goal. In truth, the Sounders happily accepted the scoreless draw offered them because they were 11-1-5 at home this season so the chances of losing to Vancouver in Seattle were 16-to-1.

As reigning league champions, the Sounders have also played a bunch of big matches and, as they illustrated in the MLS Cup final in Toronto last year, they’re not squeamish about playing under pressure.

For Thursday’s second leg, Robinson fielded a team that might conjure a goal, placing dynamic Cristian Techera and Yordy Reyna in his starting lineup instead of the substitutes’ bench. But the Whitecaps were no more effective going forward than they had been at home.

Two hours and 15 minutes into the series with the Sounders, the Whitecaps still hadn’t forced a save from Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei. To be fair, Seattle had mustered only one shot on target over the same three halves, but they certainly threatened Marinovic in the first half and always looked the more likely team to score.

A seventh-minute shot from 30 yards by Dempsey, dared by slack defending to have to go, dipped dangerously and narrowly missed the far post. In first-half injury time, Dempsey guided the ball just wide after running free behind defender Tim Parker and on to Nicolas Lodeiro’s cross from left wing.

That side of the field seemed to be the route of least resistance for Seattle. Sounder left back Nouhou Tolo appeared to earn a penalty in the 32nd minute when he ran past fullback Jake Nerwinski before getting pulled down.

But referee Baldomero Toledo made no call, and stood by his decision after a video review. Nerwinski, who had clearly grabbed Tolo’s jersey just outside the penalty area, injured his leg on the play and had to leave the game.

Deposed left back Jordan Harvey, replaced by Marcel de Jong in the playoffs, was the only defender among Robinson’s substitutes and came on to replace Nerwinski.

It was from this same side of the field that Seattle generated its goal 24 minutes later.