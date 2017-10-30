Cologne fined $70,000, ordered to pay for damage at Arsenal

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has fined German club Cologne 60,000 euros ($70,000) and ordered the team to pay for damage caused by its fans at Arsenal last month.

Cologne was charged with crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects, and acts of damage at the Emirates Stadium around a Europa League game on Sept. 14 that kicked off one hour late.

Although UEFA also banned Cologne from selling tickets to fans for its next away European game, the sanction was deferred for a two-year probationary period.

UEFA said it closed a case against Arsenal with no action taken.

Kickoff was delayed because of the presence of thousands of ticketless Cologne fans around the London ground, which made it hard for ticketholders to enter.

In other Europa League cases, UEFA ordered punishments for racist acts by fans of Albanian club Skenderbeu and Portuguese club Braga.

Skenderbeu was ordered to host Dynamo Kyiv in an empty stadium on Nov. 23, and pay a 60,000 euro ($70,000) fine.

UEFA acted on "racist behaviour" and "illicit chants" by Skenderbeu fans during a 0-0 draw against visiting Serbian club Partizan Belgrade on Oct. 19. The return game is Thursday in Belgrade.

Braga fans were judged to be racist during a 2-0 home loss against Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad two weeks ago.

UEFA ordered a section of Braga’s stadium to be closed when Hoffenheim visits on Nov. 23, and to be covered with the banner of a UEFA campaign promoting diversity.