Craig Forrest: Vazquez may be Toronto FC’s best player

Victor Vazquez.

Soccer commentator Craig Forrest joined Sportsnet 590 The FAN to discuss Sebastian Giovinco’s ability with the free kick, and how Víctor Vazquez might be Toronto FC‘s best player.

Radio_Icon
Radio_Icon
The Jeff Blair Show
Vazquez showed last night why he may be Toronto FC's best player
Originally aired October 31 2017
More from Sportsnet
Giovinco's free-kick goal sends TFC past Red Bulls in first leg
John Molinaro
Big Read: Why Victor Vazquez is like no player in Toronto FC history
Kristina Rutherford
TFC Pitchside on Sportsnet FAN 590
Toronto FC supporters get an inside look into their favourite club every Monday night at 11 p.m. ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. It’s an all-access pass with co-hosts Brendan Dunlop and Thomas Michalakos as they interview the biggest names around the team and preview and review of every TFC match.
Listen Now
| iTunes
| Subscribe