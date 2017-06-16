Is this the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s run at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. (Daniel Tejedor/AP)

Soccer commentator James Sharman joined Sportsnet 590 The FAN about Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanting to leave Real Madrid due allegations of defrauding Spain’s tax office.

Radio_Icon
Radio_Icon
The Andrew Walker Show
End of Ronaldo's run with Real Madrid?
Originally aired June 16 2017
More from Sportsnet
Four possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo
Geoff Lowe
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid
Sportsnet Staff