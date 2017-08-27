De Preville’s superb strike earns Lille draw at Angers

PARIS — Forward Nicolas de Preville continued his habit of scoring from distance with a spectacular strike securing Lille a 1-1 draw at Angers on Sunday.

De Preville is emerging as a talented goalscorer at the relatively advanced age of 26. He netted 14 league goals in 30 games last season and has two in four so far.

Collecting the ball some 25 metres (yards) out on the left, he cut inside two defenders and launched a curling, dipping strike into the right corner in the 68th minute.

It was his fifth league goal from outside the penalty area in 2017 — more than any other player in Ligue 1.

Midfielder Lassana Coulibaly headed Angers ahead in the 60th.

Both sides have four points from four games.

Later Sunday, defending champion Monaco was looking for its fourth straight win when it faces unbeaten Marseille at Stade Louis II.

STILL GOING STRONG

Veteran Jimmy Briand scored his second goal of the season as Guingamp won 2-0 at home against promoted Strasbourg.

The 32-year-old former France forward, who scored his first top-flight goal playing for Rennes 13 years ago, wrapped up the win in the 87th minute.

Midfielder Moustapha Diallo opened the scoring for ninth-placed Guingamp midway through the second half.