Deportivo and Espanyol draw in Spanish league

MADRID — Espanyol took advantage of a blunder by Brazilian defender Sidnei to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Deportivo La Coruna on Friday.

Gerard Moreno scored the equalizer in the 63rd minute after Sidnei stepped on the ball and fell while trying to clear a cross into the area, leaving the Espanyol forward perfectly placed to net his seventh league goal this season.

Costa Rica midfielder Celso Borges had opened the scoring for Deportivo just four minutes earlier, his fifth of the season.

Deportivo finished the game with 10 men, after defender Juanfran Moreno sent off for a second yellow card in the 90th.

Espanyol is ninth in the table, with Deportivo in 15th ahead of this weekend's matches as the league resumes following the winter break.