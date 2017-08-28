Dortmund signs forward Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kyiv

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund has signed Ukraine forward Andrey Yarmolenko from Dynamo Kyiv following the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona.
The German Cup holder said the 27-year-old Yarmolenko signed a four-year contract on Monday. It gave no details of the transfer fee, but German daily Bild reported that it was approximately 25 million euros ($30 million).
Dembele became the second-most expensive player in soccer history on Friday when Barcelona picked the 20-year-old French forward to replace Neymar in a deal that could reach 147 million euros ($175 million).
Yarmolenko has scored 137 goals in 339 games for Dynamo Kyiv. He also has 29 goals in 69 appearances for Ukraine.