Dortmund’s Bartra could return in 4 weeks after being injured in explosions

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel says Spain defender Marc Bartra will be out for about four weeks because of the injury sustained in the bomb attack on the team bus.

Tuchel says "it looks like Marc Bartra will return to the team in four weeks. He’d like to play now already."

Bartra was hit by shrapnel as three explosions hit the bus Tuesday as it left the team hotel for Dortmund’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco. The Spaniard was taken to the hospital and had surgery on a broken bone in his wrist.

After the operation, Bartra posted a photo of himself online making a thumbs-up gesture with his left hand. He had a bandage wrapped around his right arm, and a smaller bandage around his left wrist.