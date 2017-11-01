Dynamo goalkeeper Deric suspended after assault arrest

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric cannot reach shot, allowing a goal by FC Dallas forward Fabian Castillo, during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Frisco, Texas, Friday, June 26, 2015. (LM Otero/AP)

NEW YORK — Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been suspended pending an investigation by MLS and the Houston Police Department into his arrest Tuesday on misdemeanour assault charges in a domestic case.

Deric, who was the MLS Player of the Month for October, will not play for the Dynamo in a playoff game against the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

The league announced the suspension Wednesday and says it will "remain in close communication with the Houston Dynamo, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Union during this investigation."

No further details on the arrest were disclosed.

The 29-year-old allowed just one goal in October as the Dynamo went 2-0-1 to secure their first playoff berth since 2013

