Watch the FA Cup third round live on Sportsnet

Watch eight matches from the FA Cup third round live on Sportsnet from Jan. 6-9.

**You can watch all games listed below live on Sportsnet World NOW. Game times and channels subject to change.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

• West Ham United vs. Manchester City, 2:55 p.m. ET (Sportsnet World)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

• Manchester United vs. Reading, 7:30 a.m. ET (Sportsnet World)

• Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10:00 a.m. ET (Sportsnet World)

• Barrow vs. Rochdale AFC, 10:00 a.m. ET (Sportsnet World NOW)

• Preston North End vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet World)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

• Liverpool vs. Plymouth, 8:30 a.m. ET (Sportsnet World)

• Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 11:00 a.m. ET (Sportsnet World)

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

• Cambridge United vs. Leeds United, 2:45 p.m. ET (Sportsnet World)