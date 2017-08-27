Arsenal’s defence no match for Liverpool in blowout loss

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool tore Arsenal apart with a devastating attacking display on Sunday, producing a 4-0 victory in the Premier League that exploited an error-strewn performance by the London club.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah spearheaded the powerful assault on the feeble visitors at Anfield. Humiliation for Arsenal was completed when Mane’s replacement, Daniel Sturridge, finished off yet another counterattack to net the fourth in the 78th minute.

It was a complete and potent display by Liverpool, even without Philippe Coutinho on the pitch as the Brazilian still tries to force his way out of the club before the transfer window closes Thursday night.

Coutinho is chasing the major trophies eluding Liverpool for too long, with the league last won in 1990 and the Champions League in 2005.

While such a ruthless rout of Arsenal will raise expectations around Liverpool, it followed an underwhelming start to the league campaign that saw Juergen Klopp’s side draw the opener at Watford then claim a narrow win at Crystal Palace.

But victory capped a week when Liverpool secured its return to the Champions League after a three-year absence, a competition Arsenal will be missing from for the first time in 20 years.

Arsene Wenger secured a new Arsenal contract despite that Champions League qualification failure. But judging by the capitulation at Liverpool, with Arsenal’s shortcomings resurfacing for a second loss in three matches, it could be another troublesome season.

Fabregas, Morata score in Chelsea’s win over Everton

LONDON — Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata guided Chelsea to a 2-0 victory over Everton on Sunday as the Premier League champions further banished memories of their opening-day loss.

Fabregas put Chelsea in front after 27 minutes and Morata headed in a second goal before halftime.

Everton offered little to show that it could win at Chelsea for the first time in the league since 1994, a run which now spans 23 matches.

Chelsea, champions in May, lost on the opening day to Burnley, prompting suggestions of crisis with manager Antonio Conte seeking further squad strengthening and striker Diego Costa in exile.

Two weeks and two games later, Chelsea have beaten two sides with high aspirations for this season. And the four remaining days of the summer transfer window could see the Blues augment their squad.

The victory over Tottenham at Wembley was followed up by a convincing win over Everton, which was second best throughout.

Fabregas, back from a one-match suspension, and Pedro returned in place of Andreas Christensen and Tiemoue Bakayoko. And both Spaniards were influential. Pedro’s pace and movement tested the Toffees and Fabregas’ guile proved instrumental with N’Golo Kante dominating midfield.

Wayne Rooney, concentrating on domestic duty following his England retirement, cut a frustrated figure at times as he tried to rouse Everton, which might have been reduced to 10 men inside 10 minutes.

Idrissa Gueye was booked after his studs met Fabregas’ shin, but the card could have been red.

Chelsea had a flurry of chances. Pedro’s overhead kick went over. Willian had a deflected effort clear the target and Jordan Pickford saved from David Luiz and Pedro.

Everton were holding firm, but then Fabregas found an opening.

Willian, on the right, played the ball in for the Spaniard, who played a one-two with Morata. The return reached Fabregas at the second attempt after a ricochet off Ashley Williams and he struck the ball on the volley inside the far post.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, who scored spectacularly on Thursday against Hadjuk Split, dragged an effort wide across goal as Everton made a rare foray forwards, but soon afterward it was 2-0.

Morata went down inside the area and Williams remonstrated with him before offering a hand to help him up.

That offer was withdrawn when Williams realized Chelsea was still on the attack after Everton failed to clear as Kante applied pressure.

Next Victor Moses went down on the edge of the box, but referee Jonathan Moss played advantage.

The ball broke for Cesar Azpilicueta, who had time to cross and Morata had space to send a free header in. Everton’s defenders were too busy appealing for offside to mark Morata.

Mo Besic replaced Tom Davies at halftime as Everton sought a midfield foothold.

Sandro Ramirez should have done better when found by Rooney, but Antonio Rudiger covered the danger.

The first-half order was soon restored as Chelsea pushed the visitors deep into their own territory.

Pedro fired narrowly wide and then Moses weakly shot at Pickford when he had time to pick his spot.

Rooney mishit a volley and was booked soon afterward for dissent as another Everton attack disintegrated.

Williams hooked an effort on to the roof of the net as Chelsea struggled to clear an Everton free kick and the defender next headed a Rooney cross wide.

Gueye came close soon afterwards, but Chelsea’s defence would not be breached as they recorded a first clean sheet of the season.

Crouch seizes on mix-up to give Stoke draw at West Brom

WEST BROMWICH, England — Substitute Peter Crouch took advantage of a terrible defensive mix-up to earn Stoke a 1-1 Premier League draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Crouch was gifted the easiest of chances in the 77th minute when defender Ahmed Hegazi seemed to fail to heed a call from Ben Foster and sliced his clearance almost out of his goalkeeper’s hands.

It was a comical way for the home side to concede its first league goal of the season, and one which had not looked like coming as the Baggies kept their opponents at arm’s length, with Gareth Barry typically effective in his holding midfield role.

Jay Rodriguez’s first league goal for West Brom had earlier looked like maintaining their 100 per cent start to the season, after the off-season signing from Southampton headed home in the 61st minute.