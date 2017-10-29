Fekir scores 2 as Lyon beats Metz to move into 3rd place

PARIS — Nabil Fekir continued his return to form by scoring both goals as Lyon beat Metz 2-0 to climb up to third place in the French league on Sunday.

Fekir’s serious knee injury two years ago when playing for France against Portugal halted his progress, and he was inconsistent last season as he battled back to form and fitness.

But the 24-year-old forward has scored nine goals in 10 league games this season, and five in the last three in all competitions. He will look to keep that run going when Everton visits Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday. Lyon then travels to play bitter local rival Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

"We’ve got a very important week coming up with two big games that we have to win," Lyon coach Bruno Genesio said. "We’re continuing our good run, even though we were a bit complacent in the second half."

Lyon, which has won its last four games overall, used the flanks to good effect against last-place Metz in the first half. But Lyon’s intensity dropped off after the break.

Fekir’s first effort came in the sixth minute after playing a neat one-two with Brazilian left back Marcal. He struck his second on 20 minutes after running onto a cut back from Netherlands right back Kenny Tete.

Lyon moved two points clear of fourth-place Nantes, three behind second-place Monaco and seven adrift of unbeaten leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Saint-Etienne remains in sixth place after drawing 0-0 at mid-table Toulouse in a gritty game of few chances.

Later Sunday, Marseille travelled to play struggling Lille.

Marseille coach Rudi Garcia and Lille’s Marcelo Bielsa will face their former clubs. Garcia led Lille to the league and Cup double in 2011, while Bielsa walked out on Marseille just one game into the 2015-16 season. He had verbally agreed a new contract, but then changed his mind.