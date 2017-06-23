FIFA bans Ghana defender Inkoom for 1 year because of debt

Inkoom (center) Lee Addy, reacts to their 1-0 defeat to Zambia in their African Cup of Nations semifinal match, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo)

ZURICH — FIFA says Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom must serve a one-year ban or pay his debt to his former agent.

The ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after Inkoom challenged a ruling by the FIFA disciplinary committee.

The 28-year-old Inkoom, who played at the 2010 World Cup, is registered with Bulgarian club Vereya. His previous clubs include Basel, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and D.C. United.

FIFA says its players’ status panel judged a contract dispute between Inkoom and agent Andy Evans in 2014. Inkoom was ordered to pay an unspecified amount "based on the representation agreement."

FIFA later fined Inkoom 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,600) and allowed the agent to request a ban after a 180-day period to settle the debt.

More from Sportsnet
China to levy 100 per cent tax on overseas soccer transfers
Associated Press
TFC vs. Impact one of Canadian sports' better rivalries
John Molinaro