FIFA opens case against Juventus over Paul Pogba transfer

United's Paul Pogba holds the trophy after winning the soccer Europa League final between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. United won 2-0. (Martin Meissner/AP)

ZURICH — FIFA says it has opened a disciplinary case against Juventus after investigating the Italian champion’s world-record sale of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

FIFA says "no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United," in a deal valued at 105 million euros (then $116 million) last August.

The charges against Juventus were not specified but likely relate to third-party ownership rules.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola reportedly was paid by both clubs and also on behalf of his client, and earned up to 50 million euros ($55 million) in the deal.

FIFA’s ban on investors owning players’ transfer rights took effect in May 2015.

The case is potentially embarrassing for Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, now a member of the executive committee of UEFA which pushed FIFA to ban third-party ownership.

