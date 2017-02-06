Footy 5: Gabriel Jesus has brought new life to Manchester City

Throughout the 2016-17 Premier League campaign, we’ll pick out a handful of standout footballers after each matchday concludes based on five different categories: The Gamechanger (MVP), The Finisher (most important goal-scorer), The Playmaker (creator of goals/chances), The Protector (standout defender) and The Stopper (top goalkeeper).

Here are our five selections from Matchday 24, including the second coming at Manchester City and another Liverpool stumble.

THE GAMECHANGER

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

There was plenty of hype surrounding the Brazilian teenager ahead of his City debut, and Jesus hasn’t disappointed.

It wasn’t that long ago many were wondering whether Pep Guardiola would even be around next season, let alone if Man City could work their way back into the battle for second-place. And while many questions still surround the Citizens, Jesus’s inclusion has sparked a resurgence at the club.

Jesus was City’s best player again in Sunday’s dominant, yet tense 2-1 win over Swansea at the Etihad, accounting for both goals including a great individual effort in stoppage time to snatch three points.

Guardiola’s City has looked rejuvenated over the last three games -- four, including the Tottenham draw. Jesus has been a perfect fit alongside Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling in the team’s attack.

THE FINISHER

Romelu Lukaku, Everton

Lukaku treated Toffee fans to one of the most dominant goal-scoring performances of the Premier League season.

The Belgian striker got it started in the first minute with a splendid give-and-go with James McCarthy, capped by a blistering shot, and Everton never looked back. By the time it was said and done, Lukaku had racked up four goals in a crushing defeat of Bournemouth.

Lukaku literally did it all Saturday. After the first, he did all the work to set up the second goal, a gift for McCarthy, then netted his second (Everton’s third) from a horrendous giveaway with the swagger of a man in peak goal-scoring form. And after Bournemouth rallied to within a goal, Lukaku put it away in the final minutes.

Everton are now unbeaten in seven league matches dating back to Boxing Day, and Lukaku sits atop the leaderboard with 17 goals.

THE PLAYMAKER

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

Chelsea’s season is perfectly captured in Hazard’s absurd goal against Arsenal, which sealed the win -- and likely the title -- for the Blues.

Leading 1-0, Hazard scooped up the ball on just the other side of midfield, making five Gunner defenders look completely foolish (particularly Francis Coquelin) before a spectacular finish to wrap up a decisive victory.

Watch it again. You know you want to.

THE PROTECTOR

Andrea Ranocchia, Hull City

The Tigers brought in a pair of new players on loan ahead of the Jan. 31 transfer deadline, and both made an impact in Saturday’s shock win over Liverpool.

Alfred N’Diaye, a Senegalese midfielder added from Villareal, scored the game’s opening goal while Ranocchia was an absolute rock at the back. In just his second appearance for Hull, the Italian defender racked up 15 clearances, blocked a pair of shots, added an interception, and a pristine assist on the Oumar Niasse’s 84th-minute goal to put the game away.

THE STOPPER

Vito Mannone, Sunderland

The scoreline might suggest otherwise, but Sunderland had to do a ton of work in their end of the pitch to secure the 4-0 win: Crystal Palace had 65 per cent of the possession and managed nine shots on target.

Unfortunately for Palace, the game was well out of reach by the time Mannone came up with his biggest saves, simply rubbing salt in the wound of a bitter defeat.