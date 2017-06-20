Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-English soccer coach charged with 14 more counts of abuse
In this June 23, 1995 photo, former English soccer coach and recruiter Barry Bennell appears in a Duval County courtroom in Jacksonville, Fla. Bennell, who was convicted on three separate occasions for abusing youngsters, was reportedly taken to a hospital on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Bennell was convicted in 1995, 1998 and 2015. But over the last two weeks, there has been a renewed focus on Bennell as former professional players have publicly discussed the abuse they suffered.
(Will Dickey/AP)
LONDON – A former English soccer coach has been charged with 14 more counts of child sexual abuse against four boys from the ages of 11-14.
Prosecutors say Barry Bennell will appear via videolink at a magistrates’ court on June 28 in relation to the charges. The alleged offences took place between 1983 and 1990.
Between November 2016 and May this year, Bennell was charged with a total of 41 counts of child sexual abuse against boys under the age of 16 between 1980 and 1990, following investigations by Cheshire Police in northwest England.