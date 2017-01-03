Frankfurt’s Marco Russ returns to training following cancer treatment

FRANKFURT — Eintracht Frankfurt defender Marco Russ returned to training on Tuesday for the first time since undergoing cancer treatment.

The 31-year-old Russ, who was given a two-year contract extension to 2019 by the club last September, trained for 1 1/2 hours the day before the side heads for its winter training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Russ was diagnosed with testicular cancer after a tumour was found before the relegation playoff games against Nuremberg last May. He had surgery straight away followed by chemotherapy.

After signing his contract extension, Russ thanked the club for its trust "in my current situation."