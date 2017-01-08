Genoa’s own goal gives Roma rare road win in Serie A

ROME — Roma finally found a way to win away from home — with an own goal.

Armando Izzo redirected a cross from Bruno Peres into his own net in the first half as Roma won 1-0 at Genoa on Sunday to conclude the first half of Serie A with its first victory away from the Stadio Olimpico since October.

"It’s a big win. This is a tough league and we’ve faced some difficult opponents," Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi said. "If we had won all of our away matches we would be champions of Italy by now."

Roma’s last win outside the capital was a 3-1 victory over Sassuolo on Oct. 26 in Reggio Emilia. The Giallorossi also beat Lazio 2-0 in the Rome derby early last month when they were technically the visitors.

Roma forward Edin Dzeko hit the post near the hour mark, the fourth time the Bosnia and Herzegovina striker has found the woodwork this season -- more than any other player in the league.

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny preserved the win with a difficult save on a shot from beyond the area by Lucas Ocampos in stoppage time.

Roma moved within one point of Serie A leader Juventus, which has two matches in hand and was hosting Bologna later.

Lazio also won 1-0, over struggling Crotone with a last-minute goal from Ciro Immobile after Lucas Biglia hit the crossbar with a penalty in the first half.

Lazio is fourth, one point behind third-place Napoli, which beat Sampdoria 2-1 on Saturday.

------

UDINESE 1, INTER MILAN 2

Ivan Perisic scored twice and Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Udinese and win its fourth straight.

Perisic equalized in first-half added time, slotting a shot inside the near post after receiving a pass from Mauro Icardi, then headed in from a free kick three minutes from the end.

It was the first brace in Serie A for Perisic, a Croatia international who joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015.

Jakub Jankto, a 20-year-old Czech midfielder, had put Udinese ahead early in the first half after being set up by French talent Seko Fofana.

With new coach Stefano Pioli making an impact, Inter moved up to sixth, level on points with city rival AC Milan, which was hosting Cagliari later.

------

OTHER MATCHES:

Atalanta revived its chances of finishing in the Europa League spots with a convincing 4-1 win at Chievo Verona.

Alejandro "Papu" Gomez scored twice for Atalanta, with Andrea Conti and Remo Freuler also finding the target for the Bergamo club.

Sergio Pellissier's goal for Chievo temporarily made it 3-1.

Domenico Berardi returned from a long injury layoff for Sassuolo in a 0-0 draw with Torino.

The Pescara-Fiorentina match was postponed due to too much snow and ice inside and around the Stadio Adriatico.