Germany World Cup squad wins Laureus award

SHANGHAI — Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic won the sportsman of the year prize at the Laureus Sports Awards on Wednesday, while Germany’s World Cup-winning national squad took the best team award.

Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the final to win his seventh Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last July and supplant Rafael Nadal as No. 1 in the world.

Germany routed host Brazil 7-1 in the semifinals of the World Cup before Mario Goetze scored the game-winning goal in extra time to beat Argentina 1-0 to win the team’s fourth title and first in 24 years.

Ethiopian runner Genzebe Dibaba won sportswoman of the year for breaking three world records in different events in a span of two weeks. She set new indoor records in the 1,500 metres, 3,000 metres and two-mile events last February.