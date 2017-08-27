Giovinco continues to amaze as TFC marches towards history

• Toronto FC 3 (Giovinco 41′, 90’+3’, Altidore 52’), Montreal Impact 1 (Piatti 90’+2’)

• Giovinco scores his 14th and 15th goals of the season

• TFC now unbeaten in 9 straight, with 6 wins

MONTREAL – Toronto FC’s march towards destiny continues unabated.

The Reds marched into Stade Saputo and earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over their fiercest rivals, the Montreal Impact, before 20,801 fans, thanks to a pair of goals from Sebastian Giovinco. Jozy Altidore also scored for TFC, who not only extended its unbeaten streak to nine MLS matches (with six wins), but also ended the Impact’s four-game winning streak.

Table-topping Toronto improved to 56 points, opening up a nine-point gap on second-place New York City FC. In doing so, the Reds inched that much closer to the MLS record for most points in a single season (68) set by the 1998 L.A. Galaxy. With seven games remaining, Toronto looks a sure bet to win the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team that finishes the regular season in first place, and erase the Galaxy’s long-standing mark.

Toronto’s victory also dented the playoff hopes of Montreal, who after climbing into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, dipped below the playoff line.

The latest instalment of the “Canadian Clasico” – Yes, I’m not a fan of the 401 Derby moniker given to this intense rivalry, and have decided to rename it. Got a problem with that? – provided plenty of spectacle and theatre, including Giovinco’s wonderful free kick goal. After Montreal fans unfurled a tifo prior to kickoff accusing him of being a crybaby, the Italian celebrated his goal by wiping imaginary tears from his eyes in front of the fervent ultras in the west stands.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney made one change from the midweek win over the Philadelphia Union, inserting defender Eriq Zavaleta back into the starting 11 at the expense of Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio. Vanney also reverted to his preferred 3-5-2 formation, after using a 4-4-2 setup against Philadelphia. His counterpart Mauro Biello also fielded a full-strength side featuring midfielders Ignacio Piatti and Blerim Dzemaili, and forward Matteo Mancosu.

The opening half was an end-to-end affair, with Montreal looking more dangerous and carving out the better chances. Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono was called upon early to make two saves, including a fabulous stop off Dzemaili’s free kick from the edge of the box – he saw it very late as the Swiss star’s drive made its way through a forest of legs.

TFC wrestled control of the game as the half went on, with Giovinco scoring on a fabulous free kick from 20 yards out that left Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush glued to his goal-line.

Emotions ran high soon after following a collision between Dzemaili and TFC captain Michael Bradley. The two were quickly separated before tensions boiled over.

The Reds doubled their advantage early in the second half. Marky Delgado scampered down the left flank and delivered a cross into the middle where Altidore had snuck in behind Montreal’s defence before slotting it home. Altidore had so much open space to operate within that it was like the play unfolded in slow motion.

Bono took a knee to the head from an onrushing Dominic Oduro late in the game, but shook it off and stayed in the game.

Piatti scored near the start of injury to draw the Impact within a goal. But Toronto immediately marched down field and regained their two-goal lead less than a minute later through Giovinco off a setup from Steven Beitashour. The goal was Giovinco’s team-leading 15th of the campaign.

NOTES: Toronto leads the all-time MLS regular season series against Montreal, with seven wins and four draws in 15 meetings. These teams will meet again on Sept. 20 and Oct. 15, with both games at BMO Field… The Impact return to action when they host the Chicago Fire on Sept. 2. TFC has a bye next week…