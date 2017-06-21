Gladbach signs English prospect Reece Oxford on loan deal

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Borussia Moenchengladbach has signed English central defender Reece Oxford on loan for the season from Premier League club West Ham.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl says "Oxford has gone through all the England youth teams and is one of the biggest defensive talents in Britain."

The 18-year-old Oxford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at second-division club Reading, is Gladbach’s fifth arrival of the off-season.