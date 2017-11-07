Coach Vanney, TFC put tense battle vs. New York behind them

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney. (Nathan Denette/CP)

Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney joined Sportsnet 590 The FAN to discus his state of mind after the New Red Bulls scored in the second leg of their series, appealing Jozy Altidore’s suspension, the popularity the club enjoys, and his relationship with Red Bulls’ coach Jesse Marsch.

Greg Vanney: Altidore's red card unwarranted
Originally aired November 07 2017
