Hungary coach offers fans free tickets after humbling loss

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The coach of Hungary is offering free tickets to a pair of World Cup qualifiers to fans who attended the team’s 1-0 loss in Andorra last week.

Bernd Storck said on state television on Friday that his proposition was meant to win back support of angry fans after one of Hungary’s all-time worst defeats.

After the match, Hungarian fans chanted for players to remove their jerseys because of the embarrassing performance, and they complied.

Andorra’s win was its first in a World Cup qualifier in 13 years, ending a 66-match winless streak in official competitions.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban compared the result to the 1526 Battle of Mohacs, a devastating defeat to the Ottoman Empire.

Hungary will host Latvia on Aug. 31 and Portugal on Sept. 3.