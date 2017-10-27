Injured Harry Kane in doubt for Tottenham’s match at Man United

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (Frank Augstein/AP)

LONDON — Harry Kane could miss Tottenham’s match against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday because of a hamstring injury.

Tottenham says the striker underwent assessment this week that showed "a minor strain to the left hamstring."

The club did not say if Kane was ruled out of the game at Old Trafford.

Second-place United and third-place Tottenham both have 20 points, five behind Manchester City after nine games.

