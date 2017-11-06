Jim Brennan: TFC survived a bit of a scare vs. New York

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) watches his ball go wide as New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles (31) fails to connect with it during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto (Chris Young/CP)

Former Toronto FC captain Jim Brennan joined Sportsnet 590 The Fan to share his thoughts on the TFC-New York playoff series, the performance by the referee, Sebastian Giovinco losing control of his emotions and earning a suspension for the next game, Jozy Altidore getting a red card, and more.

Radio_Icon
Radio_Icon
Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup
Toronto FC survives significant bump early in quest to return to MLS Final
Originally aired November 06 2017
More from Sportsnet
TFC's Bradley and Vanney call out Red Bulls for tunnel incident
Mark Gougeon
Toronto FC falls to Red Bulls, still reaches East Final on aggregate
John Molinaro
TFC Pitchside on Sportsnet FAN 590
Toronto FC supporters get an inside look into their favourite club every Monday night at 11 p.m. ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. It’s an all-access pass with co-hosts Brendan Dunlop and Thomas Michalakos as they interview the biggest names around the team and preview and review of every TFC match.
Listen Now
| iTunes
| Subscribe