Lessons learned from role adjustment have paid off for TFC’s Osorio

TORONTO – Sitting on the bench isn’t something Jonathan Osorio is accustomed to doing.

For the bulk of his MLS career, the Canadian midfielder has been a regular contributor for Toronto FC, with his playing time and responsibility increased each season.

As a rookie, Osorio, a native of Toronto, made 28 appearances (18 as a starter) for the Reds and played 1,697 minutes during the 2013 campaign. Over the last three years, Osorio has averaged 25 starts, and he’s ranked in the top five on the team in playing time with an average of 2,238 minutes per season. A year ago, he was a key figure in TFC’s run to the MLS Cup final, scoring two goals and starting in five of the Reds’ six playoff games. This year has been a different story, though.

The off-season addition of Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez and the emergence of Marky Delgado resulted in a fierce competition for paying time in central midfield. Osorio has been the odd man out – he’s made juts nine starts and played 1,060 minutes, his lowest season totals during his tenure with Toronto.

Osorio started the final game of the regular season, last week’s 2-2 road draw against Atlanta United. But with Vazquez and Delgado firmly established as starters alongside captain Michael Bradley in central midfield, Osorio will likely be used off the bench, as he has for most of this season, for the playoffs, including Toronto’s upcoming Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Red Bulls.

Needless to say, this year has been a major adjustment for the Canadian midfielder.

“It’s been difficult. No player wants to be on the bench; every player wants to start every game. That’s what I’ve been used to for most of my career, so this year has not been easy. But at the same time, I’m just trying accept the challenges as they come to me and trying relish them,” Osorio told Sportsnet.

Making the mental adjustment has been just one of the challenges. As a substitute, Osorio has had to come to grip with the fact he’s no longer able to influence games like he once did as a starter.

“It’s different because you’re going in to different situations every time, and that’s the hard part. There’s a different pace every time you go on as a sub – sometimes the game is fast and sometimes slow, so you have to pay close attention and be ready to make an impact when they call you,” Osorio said.

“When the coaches do call you, that’s your chance to prove that maybe you should be in the starting lineup. That’s how every sub should take it.”

He later added: “I feel like when I’m on the field, I help the team win. I try to add my stamp to the game. But it’s not easy as a sub.”

While Osorio hasn’t pouted or made a fuss about his lack of playing time, coach Greg Vanney could see how frustrated he was at first over the situation. Eventually, the Canadian worked through his feelings on the training pitch.

“I don’t think he’s ever been happy with it or comfortable with it. Initially, he went through a very [trying] period, and he came out in training and you could see he was frustrated. Eventually I think he came to some sort of resolution inside that he just needed to keep working on his game and keep getting better,” Vanney offered.

Osorio has clearly taken Vanney’s advice to heart and was duly rewarded. He saw regular action during the final nine games of the season, making five starts and tallying two assists. Last week in Atlanta, he was one of TFC’s best players, and set up forward Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco with clear scoring chances in the opening half.

“He’s been in really good form. He has been for the last three or four months, and that’s why he is usually the first guy off the bench. He gives us something different in our midfield when we need to hold onto the ball a little bit,” Vanney said.

What has also helped Osorio the last few months has been a challenge issued to him earlier in the year by Canadian national team coach Octavio Zambrano.

An attacking player with creative instincts, Osorio is a fleet-footed playmaker who likes to take opponents on. Zambrano was impressed with that, but he also wanted Osorio to add more defensive and combative elements to his style of play in the hopes he would become a more well-rounded midfielder. Osorio accepted the assignment with good grace.

“It’s been great. It’s made me a better player, making me more versatile, which is going to help me in my future, especially as I get older, and the time comes at the end of my career when I’ll have to be versatile enough to play other positions. So, there’ll be more options for me to stay in the game. Right now, it’s helped me become a more complete midfielder,” Osorio admitted.

Vanney has been impressed with Osorio’s development in this area.

“He has the capacity to do both things, to run and get forward at the right moments, and to sit back and defend at the right moment. Physically, he has the capacity to do all of those things,” Vanney said.

“It’s just sometimes over the course of the game, he needs to have the mentality of stepping away from this concept that ‘I’m an attacking midfielder’ and saying ‘I have to be bit more patient in the attack some times and I have to sit a little deeper.’ It’s a mindset more than anything for Oso, and he’s done a great job of taking that on.”

NOTES: New York hosts Toronto in the opening match of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday. TFC will welcome New York to BMO Field on Nov. 5 for the second leg. Should Toronto advance, they’ll meet either New York City FC or the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final. TFC would have home-field advantage for that series should it get past New York.