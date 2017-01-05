Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez named African Player of the Year

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has been named as the African Player of the Year for 2016.

Mahrez earned 361 votes to beat out last year’s award winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (313 votes) and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (186 votes).

The Algerian international recorded 17 goals and 11 assists in 37 games last season, en route to Leicester's historic Premier League triumph.

The Premier League was well-represented as Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi took home Africa's Young Player of the Year honours.

Iwobi's fellow Nigerian and Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho was named Africa's "Most Promising Talent."