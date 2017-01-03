Leicester signs 20-year-old midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

LEICESTER, England — Leicester has agreed a deal to sign Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian club Genk.

The 20-year-old Ndidi will join the Premier League champions on a contract through June 2022 if he is granted a British work permit.

He was originally a central defender but has been developed into a combative defensive midfielder, helping Genk to qualify for the Europa League knockout phase as group winners.

Leicester has so far made a poor defence of its first English title, sitting 14th in the 20-team standings halfway through the season.