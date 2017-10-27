Lens goalkeeper detained, faces trial for drunken violence

In this May 17, 2014 file photo, then Paris Saint Germain's goalkeeper Nicolas Douchez hold banner "Paris, proud of Paris" as he celebrates PSG's French League One title, at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris. French officials say Lens goalkeeper Nicolas Douchez is in police custody Friday Oct.27, 2017 for alleged violence against his partner, with a newspaper reporting that she was found naked, bruised and bloody in a Paris apartment. (Jacques Brinon, File/AP)

PARIS — Lens goalkeeper Nicolas Douchez was taken into police custody for suspected drunken violence against a girlfriend, with a newspaper reporting she was found naked, bruised and bloody in a Paris apartment.

Daily Le Parisien reported that the 37-year-old Douchez reeked of alcohol when police detained him early Thursday.

A police official and a judicial official confirmed Douchez’s detention. The judicial official said the victim was Douchez’s girlfriend. Douchez was released from custody Friday afternoon and will be tried on a charge of drunken violence, the official added. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak in detail about the case.

Lens said in a statement that it was aware of the reports but could not comment on events “which, if confirmed, would have taken place in a strictly private setting totally outside of the club.”

