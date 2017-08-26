Listen to TFC Pitchside: Previewing the TFC-Impact derby

Montreal Impact's Blerim Dzemaili (31) and Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) trade words as teammates from both camps swarm during second half Canadian Championship soccer action in Toronto on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (Nathan Denette/CP)

On the latest edition of TFC Pitchside: Host Dan Riccio previews Sunday’s 401 Derby between Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact with Rudi Schuller of The Sporting News.

TFC Pitchside
TFC Pitchside - Match Preview at MTL ft. Rudi Schuller
Originally aired August 25 2017
TFC Pitchside on Sportsnet FAN 590
TFC Pitchside will provide Toronto FC supporters with an inside look into their favourite obsession Monday nights at 11 pm ET on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. Call it an all-access pass for all things MLS brought to you by co-hosts Dan Riccio, Thomas Michalakos and producer Amil Delic. You'll hear from the biggest names around the club, and the MLS. You'll also get reviews and previews of every TFC game with reports from Pitchside at training and on game days at BMO Field. The Six is about to get done!
