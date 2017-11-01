Listen to TFC Pitchside: Toronto tames Red Bulls in 1st leg

Sebastian Giovinco in action for TFC. (AP Photo)

On the latest edition of TFC Pitchside: Host Marco D’Onofrio and Thomas Michalakos recap Toronto FC‘s first leg win over the New York Red Bulls and chat with ESPN.com’s Graham Parker about the match. We also hear from Greg Vanney, Alex Bono, Jesse Marsch and Sacha Kljestan.

