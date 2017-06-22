Liverpool signs winger Mohamed Salah from Roma

Liverpool has officially signed Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah from Roma, the club announced on Thursday.



Salah, 25, was acquired for a reported fee of around €42 million ($61.9 million CAD), which could rise to as much as €50 million ($73.9 million CAD).

Salah recorded 15 goals and 11 assists in 29 Serie A matches with Roma this past season. He had 34 goals in 83 games during his time with the capital club.

Salah has also scored an astounding 29 goals in 52 matches for Egypt.

The Egyptian international is a pacy winger who is a lethal scoring threat on the counter-attack. His outstanding performances for Basel in the Champions League led to Chelsea signing Salah in Jan. 2014. However, he seldom played under Jose Mourinho and was loaned to Fiorentina the following winter.

Salah immediately took to Italy shortly after his arrival, recording nine goals in 26 matches. The winger ultimately failed to reach an agreement with Fiorentina after the 2014-15 season and was ultimately loaned to Roma before joining the Giallorossi on a permanent basis.