Liverpool signs winger Mohamed Salah from Roma

The Egyptian international is a pacy winger who is a lethal scoring threat on the counter-attack. His outstanding performances for Basel in the Champions League led to Chelsea signing Salah in Jan. 2014. However, he seldom played under Jose Mourinho and was loaned to Fiorentina the following winter.
Salah immediately took to Italy shortly after his arrival, recording nine goals in 26 matches. The winger ultimately failed to reach an agreement with Fiorentina after the 2014-15 season and was ultimately loaned to Roma before joining the Giallorossi on a permanent basis.