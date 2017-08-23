Looking back at Wayne Rooney’s prettiest England goals

Wayne Rooney officially announced his retirement from international soccer on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old striker, who recently returned to Everton from Manchester United, said in a statement on his website that he wants to focus on his Premier League career.

Though England hasn’t enjoyed much big-tournament success during Rooney’s tenure, the soccer legend has certainly been able to put on a show on the international stage with some personal career highlights, and retires as highest-scoring player in team history, with 53 goals.

Here’s a look at some of his finest highlights with England.

Nov. 16, 2003 | vs. Denmark

One of Rooney’s prettiest England goals was also one of his first. In his first year of international competition, the teenage striker showed off his speed when he blasted the ball off a cross-crease deflection for his third-ever international goal.

Oct. 17, 2007 | vs. Russia

Regardless of whether you play competitive soccer or just kick it in the park, every soccer player dreams of scoring a goal as pretty as this one from the 2008 Euro Cup qualifiers.

After taming a tip from teammate Michael Owen, Rooney strikes the ball in mid-air for a stunning goal during the 2008 Euro Cup qualifiers. England ultimately did not qualify for the Euro Cup, but this gorgeous goal still stands as one of Rooney’s best.

June 2, 2013 | vs. Brazil

Rooney’s booming shot was on full display during a game at Brazil’s Maracana one year prior to the World Cup.

Oct. 15, 2013 | vs. Poland

Though Rooney wasn’t a prolific scorer during his three World Cup tournaments, he often played a starring role in getting his country to the big show. Take this header against Poland, for example, which would prove to be the winner that clinched England’s berth in the 2014 event in Brazil. (The celebration was pretty great, too.)

Sept. 8, 2015 | vs. Switzerland

In a game against Switzerland, Rooney stepped up to take a penalty shot with history on the line. While this perfectly-placed rocket of a shot didn’t mean much for England’s Euro Cup hopes (they’d already qualified), it was Rooney’s 50th with England—a new record, replacing Sir Bobby Charlston’s mark that had stood for 45 years.