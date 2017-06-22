Mainz signs former Germany goalkeeper Rene Adler on free transfer

MAINZ, Germany — Mainz signed former Germany goalkeeper Rene Adler on a free transfer on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Adler was getting a two-year deal, the Bundesliga club said.

Adler kept five clean sheets in 19 appearances for league rival Hamburger SV last season. He joined the northern club in 2012 from Bayer Leverkusen, where he’d been since 2003. Altogether he made 255 Bundesliga appearances for both clubs.

Adler was first choice for Germany before a serious rib injury ruled him out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. At the time, he was favoured to Schalke’s Manuel Neuer and Werder Bremen’s Tim Wiese. Neuer, who joined Bayern Munich in the meantime, has since made the position his own.

Adler says the move to Mainz is the "right step at the right time for me."

Mainz also has a new coach, Sandro Schwarz, in place for the next season.