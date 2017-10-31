Manchester United still perfect in Champions League group play

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United sealed its fourth straight win in the Champions League group stage by beating Benfica 2-0 after another moment to forget for teenage goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

Two weeks after carrying the ball over his own goal-line to gift United a 1-0 win in Lisbon, the 18-year-old Svilar endured the misfortune of conceding an own goal in the 45th minute at Old Trafford. Nemanja Matic’s long-range shot struck the post, rebounded onto the shoulder of the diving goalkeeper, and deflected back into the net.

They are the only two Champions League games played by the youngest keeper ever to appear in the competition.

Svilar had earlier saved a penalty low down to his right off Anthony Martial but couldn’t keep out a 78th-minute spot kick that was converted by Daley Blind, sealing an unconvincing win for United. Blind only took the penalty after an intervention from the touchline by United manager Jose Mourinho, just when it looked like Romelu Lukaku was about to take it.

Lukaku has now gone six games without a goal, though was defended in the build-up to the match by Mourinho, who called the striker “untouchable” and said United’s fans needed to respect him.

United needs one point to advance, as Group A winner too, which might earn the team an easier match in the last 16.

Benfica has lost all four of its games and is out of realistic contention for a top-two finish, six points behind both Basel and CSKA.

Celtic 1, Bayern Munich 2

GLASGOW, Scotland — Bayern Munich qualified for the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare and eliminated Celtic with a 2-1 win over the Scottish champion, sealed by Javi Martinez’s 77th-minute goal on Tuesday.

The Spain midfielder headed home a cross by Kingsley Coman, who opened the scoring for Bayern in the 22nd minute at Parkhead after a defensive error.

The German club, which has now won six straight matches since the return of Jupp Heynckes as manager, is guaranteed a top-two finish alongside Paris Saint-Germain. PSG leads Group B on 12 points, three ahead of Bayern, with the two teams still to play each other in Munich.

Celtic stayed in third place and is looking to seal a Europa League spot ahead of last-place Anderlecht, which has no points and no goals so far after a 5-0 loss at PSG on Tuesday.

Callum McGregor scored the equalizer for Celtic in the 74th minute.

PSG 5, Anderlecht 0

PARIS — Left back Layvin Kurzawa scored a second-half hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain crushed Anderlecht 5-0 to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday.

PSG, which is unbeaten this season, could have had more goals but squandered five clear scoring opportunities before Marco Verratti opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a well-taken effort.

Brazil star Neymar, after fluffing his earlier shots, made it 2-0 deep into first-half stoppage time with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Then it was the unheralded Kurzawa’s turn to shine in a star-studded side that is desperate to prove it belongs among Europe’s elite after failing to go beyond the quarterfinal stage in the past five seasons.

Kurzawa added the third goal after 52 minutes, when Neymar’s free kick hit the post and bounced up to him, and then scored the fourth after Neymar and countryman Dani Alves combined to set him up with a telling cross in the 72nd.

Just six minutes later, the France international drilled the ball into the bottom right corner from just inside the penalty area after substitute Angel Di Maria inadvertently rolled the ball perfectly into his path as he forayed toward goal.

Sporting 1, Juventus 1

LISBON, Portugal — Gonzalo Higuain scored a late equalizer as Juventus drew with Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Tuesday to remain ahead of the Portuguese club in Group D of the Champions League.

Higuain scored for the visitors with a flick shot from inside the area after a perfect pass by Juan Cuadrado in the 79th minute.

The draw kept the Italian club in second place with seven points, three in front of Sporting and three behind leader Barcelona with two matches remaining.

Juventus, last year’s finalist, had a chance of securing a knockout spot with a win, but now it still has to fight to earn one of the two qualifying berths from the group.

Olympiakos 0, Barcelona 0

PIRAEUS, Greece — Olympiakos held Barcelona to a surprise 0-0 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday, denying the visitors early qualification to the round of 16 from Group D.

Lionel Messi was stopped five times by goalkeeper Silvio Proto. The Catalans, dropping their first points in four matches, had two-thirds of the possession and pressed hard for a winning goal to deafening opposition from fans at Karaiskakis Stadium.

The Greek champions, playing after three straight defeats in the Champions League, defended with real determination. But the hosts did little with their counterattacks as they settled for a point against a Barcelona side under their former coach Ernesto Valverde.

AS Roma 2, Chelsea 0

ROME — Stephan El Shaarawy scored two impressive goals and Roma outclassed Chelsea for a surprisingly one-sided 3-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday that prevented the visitors from advancing with two rounds still to go.

It was a disappointing return to his native Italy for Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, who said his team lacked “motivation, hunger and desire” in the second half.

“Roma was superior,” Conte said.

Having weathered a run of three matches without a win, capped by the 3-3 draw with Roma in London two weeks ago, Chelsea looked to have rebounded with three consecutive wins over Watford, Everton and Bournemouth.

But this was another step backward.

“We need to have the will to dig deep, because if we think that only because our name is Chelsea and the opponent have fear for the name Chelsea it is not that way,” Conte said. “We must find the hunger we showed in all last season and this season sometimes. This season (is) up and down. If you are a great team you must have stability and consistency. At this moment we are struggling.”

Roma replaced Chelsea atop Group C with eight points, one more than the Premier League team. Atletico Madrid is next with three points and Azerbaijani side Qarabag is last with two points, following a 1-1 draw in Madrid.

Atletico Madrid 1, Qarabag 1

MADRID — Atletico Madrid was held by 10-man Qarabag to a 1-1 draw in Group C of the Champions League on Tuesday, further damaging its chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

Having easily qualified from the group stage for the past four years, Atletico is still winless after four matches. It trails second-place Chelsea by four points and group leader Roma by five.

Atletico needs to win its last two matches, against Roma and at Chelsea, and hope that one of them slips up against Qarabag. Chelsea plays in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22 and Roma hosts the newcomers on Dec. 5.

Qarabag earned its first ever Champions League point when it played Atletico in Azerbaijan two weeks ago, a match it also finished with 10 men.

Basel 1, CSKA 2

BASEL, Switzerland — CSKA Moscow clawed back into Champions League contention on Tuesday with a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Basel.

Basel seemed set to advance from Group A alongside Manchester United with two games to spare when it led at halftime through Luca Zuffi’s clever 32nd-minute shot.

The game changed when CSKA’s fit-again playmaker Alan Dzagoev came on for the second half and sparked the visitors’ attack.

Dzagoev lifted a deft shot over Basel goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik in the 65th, and midfielder Pontus Wernbloom fired in a low shot in the 79th from outside the penalty area.

Both CSKA scorers were teed up by inadvertent ricochets off Basel captain Marek Suchy, a former Spartak Moscow defender.