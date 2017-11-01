De Jong wants more offence from Whitecaps in 2nd leg vs. Seattle

Whitecaps defender Marcel de Jong joined the Starting Lineup on Sportsnet 650 to talk about what’s needed before Vancouver travels to Seattle for the second match of the home-and-away conference semifinal.

“We’re still in this race. We just need to score,” de Jong said.

Just one goal could do it, and he wants to see more offensive output against the Sounders in Thursday’s return match.

“It will be a completely different game,” de Jong offered.