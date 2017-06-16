TFC captain Bradley set to join exclusive 100-game club

TORONTO – Greg Vanney has an idea of what will be going through Michael Bradley’s mind on Saturday. Toronto FC’s coach has been there before.

Just last month, Vanney celebrated his 100th game in charge of TFC to become the first coach in club history to reach that plateau – no small feat when you consider eight different men preceded Vanney since Toronto entered the league in 2007.

TFC will welcome another member of the century club this weekend. The Reds’ seventh club captain, having succeeded Steven Caldwell, Bradley will appear in his 100th match when Toronto hosts D.C. United on Saturday night at BMO Field.

Only three other players have made 100 appearances for TFC: Ashtone Morgan, Jonathan Osorio and Justin Morrow.

Officially, Bradley has played in 88 Major League Soccer regular season games, seven playoff matches, and four Canadian Championship contests since signing with Toronto as a designated player prior to the start of the 2014 MLS season. He has eight goals and 15 assists in regular-season action, and one goal in seven playoff games for the Reds.

Not one to usually share his emotions with local reporters, Bradley admitted that reaching this special milestone is a great personal accomplishment, and something he takes a great deal of pride in.

“It means a lot to me to play for this club and to represent this city. These have been some of the best, the most enjoyable and most rewarding years in my career. To play for this club, to have made this city home, and to be able to represent the club, to be captain, it all means a lot to me. To play 100 times for TFC, it’s something that isn’t lost on me,” Bradley said ahead of Saturday’s contest.

Vanney credited Bradley, who is fresh off a pair of World Cup qualifying appearances for the U.S. national team, with helping to turn TFC’s fortunes around, and playing a significant role in shifting the culture of the club to what it is today.

Before Bradley came to town, Toronto FC was a perennial loser and didn’t once qualify for the MLS playoffs. The team failed to make the post-season in Bradley’s first year, and was blown out in the first round during his second season.

But last year Toronto enjoyed a breakout campaign, losing to the Seattle Sounders in a penalty shootout in the MLS Cup final. The Reds have firmly established themselves as one of the best teams in MLS, and currently sit atop the overall league standings.

“He’s spilled his blood and gusts onto the field every time he goes out and plays. He’s the leader out on the field and how we’ve been able to push things forward and change the trajectory of the club,” Vanney said.

Bradley garnered international headlines after scoring a highlight-reel goal for the U.S. against Mexico in a World Cup qualifier at Azteca Stadium last weekend.

Bradley scored a stunning goal in the sixth minute when he made an interception at midfield, broke away and then chipped Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from about 40 yards out. Mexico eventually tied the game, but the U.S held on for a 1-1 draw and earned a valuable point in World Cup qualification.

“As I intercepted the ball, my head was up and I saw Ochoa off of his line. We’ve played against him a number of times over the years, and he’s a very good goalkeeper, but he’s a goalkeeper that plays on the edge in terms of his positioning,” Bradley said.

“As I took that first touch [I] saw he was [some distance] off of his line. I felt like I just needed to make good contact, and in that stadium, with how thin the air is, that the ball was going to be able to carry and give myself a good chance. It came off.”

Friday marked a special anniversary for Bradley. Exactly one year ago he wore a rainbow captain’s armband while playing for the U.S. against Ecuador in Seattle. Bradley wanted to honour the 49 people who were killed in mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, earlier in the week.

“It was a way in that moment of just showing strength and support, and solidary for the victims, their families, the entire LGBTQ community. I think it was something that meant a good amount to a lot of people, which always make things like that worth it,” Bradley said.

TFC will host Pride Night on June 23 during their match vs. the New England Revolution, and has also partnered with You Can Play, an organization dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ athletes, coaches and fans.

“In the world today, the ability for people from all walks of life, of different backgrounds, of different race, ethnicity, different upbringings, different religions, sexual orientation, whatever it is, to understand that we’re all the same. The ability to understand what other people are going through, the ability to put yourself in another person’s shoes, the ability to love and respect other people no matter what the differences are, there’s nothing more important,” Bradley offered.